Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.88. The stock had a trading volume of 775,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,975. Generac has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.