Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genprex.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02).
GNPX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.50. Genprex has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.07.
About Genprex (Get Rating)
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genprex (GNPX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genprex (GNPX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.