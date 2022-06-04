Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genprex.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 443.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

GNPX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.50. Genprex has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

