Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.16.

GNGBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of GNGBY stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 18,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.3116 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

