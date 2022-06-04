GH Research (GHRS) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) is one of 940 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GH Research to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares GH Research and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GH Research
|N/A
|-$9.20 million
|-36.79
|GH Research Competitors
|$1.86 billion
|$249.52 million
|-2.89
Institutional and Insider Ownership
78.1% of GH Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for GH Research and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GH Research
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|GH Research Competitors
|6533
|21278
|43492
|872
|2.54
GH Research currently has a consensus target price of $30.06, indicating a potential upside of 181.75%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 123.67%. Given GH Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GH Research is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares GH Research and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GH Research
|N/A
|-4.94%
|-4.88%
|GH Research Competitors
|-3,144.60%
|-1,459.41%
|-9.11%
Summary
GH Research beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
About GH Research (Get Rating)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an injectable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate; and GH003, an intranasal 5-MeO-DMT product candidate, which are in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
