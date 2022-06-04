Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.47.

GEI stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.52. The company had a trading volume of 383,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,097. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.02. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.43 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. Also, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$389,498.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,879.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

