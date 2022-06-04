Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.35 Million

Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) will announce $36.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.39 million and the lowest is $36.31 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $147.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.02 million to $147.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $156.47 million, with estimates ranging from $153.06 million to $159.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

GOOD opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.91 million, a PE ratio of -668.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -4,998.33%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.