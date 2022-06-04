Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $12.20 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter.

