Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ EFAS opened at $15.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.44% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

