Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of SRET stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter.

