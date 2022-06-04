Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.71 Million

Brokerages expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) to report $29.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.89 million and the lowest is $29.53 million. Globalstar posted sales of $30.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year sales of $125.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $126.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.14 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $127.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globalstar.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.26. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

