Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $30,655,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,331,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.03. 1,356,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.