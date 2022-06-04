Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSV. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price objective on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.99. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166,187 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

