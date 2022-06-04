Graham (GHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

GHM stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GHM shares. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Graham by 38.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Graham by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 107.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

