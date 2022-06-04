Graham (GHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
GHM stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.90.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GHM shares. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.
Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
