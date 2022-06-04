Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of research firms have commented on GDYN. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 117,281 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $18.61. 544,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,320. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -143.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

