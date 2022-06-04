Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush lowered their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 532,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,010. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Groupon has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $446.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Groupon had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Jan Barta acquired 11,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $148,311.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,271,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,443,511.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,925,044 shares of company stock valued at $33,421,981. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,227 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,161 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

