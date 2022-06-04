GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $432,000. Baader Bank INC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 197.2% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.72 million, a PE ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

