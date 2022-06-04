Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $635.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) to announce $635.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.56 million to $636.00 million. Guess’ posted sales of $628.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GES stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.92. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

