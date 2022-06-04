Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $635.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) to announce $635.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.56 million to $636.00 million. Guess’ posted sales of $628.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guess’.
Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GES stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.92. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.
Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.
About Guess’ (Get Rating)
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
