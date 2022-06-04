Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,576. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $6,368,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $19,942,474. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

