Harshavardhan V. Agadi Buys 30,000 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,916. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 105.17% and a negative net margin of 74.25%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

