H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Gary W. Bagley Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,578.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HEES stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

