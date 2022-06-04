Head-To-Head Analysis: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) versus IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -20.13% -16.66% -9.89% IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.91% -1.17% -0.84%

78.9% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 3.57 -$52.77 million ($0.51) -16.51 IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 2.00 $597.55 million $0.15 585.97

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC/InterActiveCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vimeo and IAC/InterActiveCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 3 0 2.43 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 10 0 3.00

Vimeo presently has a consensus price target of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 152.80%. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus price target of $148.07, suggesting a potential upside of 68.47%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Vimeo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

