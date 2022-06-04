Head-To-Head Comparison: SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) & Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.63 million 1.86 -$3.81 million N/A N/A Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCWorx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SCWorx and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -81.78% -62.13% -39.48% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -84.38% 4.86%

SCWorx Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; ScanWorx, a mobile perioperative closed loop scanning solution; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enable deployment of a virtual item master files. The company sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its distribution and reseller partnerships. In addition, it offers CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. Further, the company focuses on selling rapid test kits for COVID-19; and personal protective equipment. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

