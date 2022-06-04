Head-To-Head Comparison: T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) & Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of T-Mobile US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of T-Mobile US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares T-Mobile US and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US 3.49% 5.46% 1.82% Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T-Mobile US and Sidus Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US $80.12 billion 2.13 $3.02 billion $2.24 60.99 Sidus Space $1.41 million 20.58 N/A N/A N/A

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for T-Mobile US and Sidus Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile US 1 2 13 2 2.89 Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

T-Mobile US currently has a consensus price target of $163.36, indicating a potential upside of 19.58%. Given T-Mobile US’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe T-Mobile US is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats Sidus Space on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, T-Mobile app and customer care channels, and its websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third-party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party websites. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 102,000 macro cell and 41,000 small cell/distributed antenna system sites. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Sidus Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite engineering and integration; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit constellation; payloads integrations for test and operational missions; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. Sidus Space, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

