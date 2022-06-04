Head to Head Comparison: Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) versus ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -107.29% -51.76% -34.14%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wallbox and ChargePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86 ChargePoint 0 5 9 0 2.64

Wallbox presently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 78.10%. ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $21.96, suggesting a potential upside of 50.75%. Given Wallbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wallbox is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wallbox and ChargePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $84.68 million 18.62 -$264.75 million N/A N/A ChargePoint $242.34 million 20.26 -$132.24 million ($1.00) -14.57

ChargePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Volatility and Risk

Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, suggesting that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

