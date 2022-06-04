Head-To-Head Contrast: Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) versus Its Peers

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) is one of 315 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bar Harbor Bankshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bar Harbor Bankshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bar Harbor Bankshares Competitors 2307 9895 7820 578 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Bar Harbor Bankshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bar Harbor Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares $153.07 million $39.30 million 10.30 Bar Harbor Bankshares Competitors $1.30 billion $321.67 million 11.60

Bar Harbor Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. Bar Harbor Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 25.88% 9.60% 1.08% Bar Harbor Bankshares Competitors 28.56% 12.44% 1.30%

Risk and Volatility

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bar Harbor Bankshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares rivals beat Bar Harbor Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares (Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consists of mortgages for 1-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. It operates 53 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

