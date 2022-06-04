Head to Head Contrast: SoFi Technologies (SOFI) & Its Competitors

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SoFi Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SoFi Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 SoFi Technologies Competitors 436 1676 1905 85 2.40

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.04, suggesting a potential upside of 101.12%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 79.19%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -36.32% -9.24% -4.49% SoFi Technologies Competitors 1.51% 4.54% 4.53%

Volatility and Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 8.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 750% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million -$483.94 million -8.51 SoFi Technologies Competitors $4.26 billion $800.59 million 9.37

SoFi Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SoFi Technologies competitors beat SoFi Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.