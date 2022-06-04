Head-To-Head Contrast: United Bancorporation of Alabama (UBAB) versus Its Peers

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) is one of 315 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare United Bancorporation of Alabama to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama’s peers have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 30.33% 16.93% 1.60% United Bancorporation of Alabama Competitors 28.56% 12.44% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Bancorporation of Alabama and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorporation of Alabama Competitors 2307 9895 7820 578 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 29.29%. Given United Bancorporation of Alabama’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Bancorporation of Alabama has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $58.44 million $18.53 million 5.93 United Bancorporation of Alabama Competitors $1.30 billion $321.67 million 11.60

United Bancorporation of Alabama’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Bancorporation of Alabama peers beat United Bancorporation of Alabama on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama (Get Rating)

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community, agribusiness loans, and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, reorder checks, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

