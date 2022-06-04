Head-To-Head Review: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) versus ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Enovis has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enovis and ReWalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enovis currently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 243.14%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Enovis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovis and ReWalk Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.93 $71.66 million $1.32 50.13 ReWalk Robotics $5.97 million 10.68 -$12.74 million ($0.26) -3.92

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Enovis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% ReWalk Robotics -253.78% -16.81% -15.79%

Summary

Enovis beats ReWalk Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

