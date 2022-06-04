Head to Head Review: Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Quantum-Si has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and Midwest Energy Emissions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A -24.70% -23.49% Midwest Energy Emissions -32.74% N/A -53.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and Midwest Energy Emissions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$94.99 million ($3.64) -1.20 Midwest Energy Emissions $13.01 million 1.44 -$3.63 million ($0.04) -5.25

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Midwest Energy Emissions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum-Si, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quantum-Si and Midwest Energy Emissions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest Energy Emissions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Quantum-Si beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.