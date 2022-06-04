Head-To-Head Review: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) versus Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Sema4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 4,155.36 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Sema4 $212.20 million 3.27 -$245.39 million N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sema4.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Better Therapeutics and Sema4, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 752.27%. Sema4 has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Sema4.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31% Sema4 N/A -65.87% -34.63%

Volatility & Risk

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4 has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Sema4 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sema4 (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.