Head-To-Head Survey: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MP Materials and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.42%. Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $1.45, indicating a potential upside of 137.74%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 46.66% 21.91% 11.50% Fission Uranium N/A -1.89% -1.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 20.70 $135.04 million $1.09 35.51 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$5.43 million ($0.01) -60.99

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MP Materials beats Fission Uranium on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

