Head-To-Head Survey: Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) & Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST)

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) and Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vertiv and Ostin Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 1.91% 15.67% 2.82% Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

87.4% of Vertiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Vertiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vertiv and Ostin Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 1 4 4 0 2.33 Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vertiv presently has a consensus price target of $18.39, suggesting a potential upside of 69.17%. Given Vertiv’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vertiv is more favorable than Ostin Technology Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertiv and Ostin Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $5.00 billion 0.82 $119.60 million $0.01 1,087.00 Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vertiv has higher revenue and earnings than Ostin Technology Group.

Summary

Vertiv beats Ostin Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and critical digital infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Ostin Technology Group (Get Rating)

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and outdoor LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China with manufacturing facilities in China.

