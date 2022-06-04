Hermanus Kieftenbeld Sells 34,905 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,186,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.