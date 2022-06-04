Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.81.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
In related news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE HT opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $447.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.
