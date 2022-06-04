Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.88 million.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HBCP opened at $35.43 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

