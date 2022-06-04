Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,244,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,872. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.78.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

