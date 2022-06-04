Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.40.
HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.