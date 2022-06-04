HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

HP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,641,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,638 shares of company stock worth $2,332,503. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in HP by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,963 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of HP by 6,080.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 31,581 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in HP by 23.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

