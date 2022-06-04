HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $511.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.83) to GBX 550 ($6.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 735 ($9.30) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 590 ($7.46) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.52) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HSBC by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in HSBC by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

