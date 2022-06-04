Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $76.89 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

