Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.38.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $76.89 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.