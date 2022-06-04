Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) vs. Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Financial Comparison

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Sturgis Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $6.08 billion 3.22 $1.30 billion $1.17 11.62 Sturgis Bancorp $33.38 million 1.40 $6.34 million $2.91 7.56

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Huntington Bancshares and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 3 3 3 1 2.20 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $16.28, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 26.96% 12.19% 1.19% Sturgis Bancorp 18.57% N/A N/A

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Sturgis Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. As of March 18, 2022, the company had approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Sturgis Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers real estate and asset management services, such as real estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities; and 4 full service standalone ATM's located in 11 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Sturgis, Michigan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.