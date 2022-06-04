IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Brokerages expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will post $2.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $3.00 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year sales of $10.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 million to $13.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.19). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 117.95% and a negative net margin of 1,034.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IDBA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $135.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

