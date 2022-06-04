IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE IMAX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $16.70. 386,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.28 million, a P/E ratio of -46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.
