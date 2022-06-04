Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.46.

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $2,181,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $18,037,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 317,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after buying an additional 145,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $2,023,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.08%.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.