Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,550. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

