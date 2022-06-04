Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Announces Earnings Results

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$220.69 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:IDG opened at C$3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 998.84. Indigo Books & Music has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.12 million and a PE ratio of -7.57.
