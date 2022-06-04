Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Announces Earnings Results

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$220.69 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:IDG opened at C$3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 998.84. Indigo Books & Music has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.12 million and a PE ratio of -7.57.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nóta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

