InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim downgraded InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

IFRX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 28,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,453. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InflaRx by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

