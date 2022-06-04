Insider Selling: Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CAO Sells 6,305 Shares of Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) CAO Anthony Hughes sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $14,753.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,612 shares in the company, valued at $249,472.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amyris by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

