Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $10,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,307,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $10,323,000.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $11,985,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $11,574,000.00.

ANET stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.17. 1,074,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,026. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

