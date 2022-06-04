Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 12,667 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ DDOG traded down $4.64 on Friday, hitting $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10,544,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Datadog (Get Rating)
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datadog (DDOG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.