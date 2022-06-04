Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 12,667 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $4.64 on Friday, hitting $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10,544,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.